2023 September 29 16:04

Van Oord appoints new CFO

Van Oord’s Supervisory Board, in consultation with the Executive Committee, has decided to appoint Ms. Katja Otten as the new CFO. She will start on 1 January 2024. Katja Otten is 52 years old and for the last 6 years has been CFO at APM Terminals. She also has 20 years of experience in various financial positions at Shell.