2023 September 29 14:48

Skarv Shipping orders 4 short-sea low-carbon, multipurpose vessels

Skarv Shipping Solutions has signed a contract with Huanghai Shipbuilding for four 7,000 dwt, low-carbon, multipurpose vessels, with an option for four more, according to the company's release.

The contract agreed is for four ships, with an option for another two plus two ships. The first vessel will be delivered in the third quarter of 2025, with the others in four-month intervals. Skarv Shipping Solutions (Skarv), which will own the ships, is a joint venture between Peak Group and Grieg Edge.



LMG Marin has designed the ships based on the core competence of Peak Group and Grieg Edge, with vital contribution from Grieg Shipbrokers.



The design includes an optimised engine ready for ammonia or methanol, batteries, a shore-power system, peak shaving with a dynamic propeller drive system, and a high-voltage switchboard prepared for future green power production like fuel cell technologies and increased battery capacity.



On the cargo handling side, the ships will have open-top functionality enabling the movement of high vertical cargo, a wide deck beam for extra cargo intake, heavy-duty hatches, and tweendecks. The ships also have the accommodation in front to ensure visibility, increased deck space and protection of cargo.



A high focus on deck space, in combination with strength and good stability, makes the ships ideal for the transport of mid-size modules and wind turbine components and, as such, a massive support for the renewable energy industry in Europe. Still, they have flexibility that makes them suitable for almost all kinds of short-sea project cargo transport. Skarv has yet to dedicate the vessels to any customer but will make them available in the market.



