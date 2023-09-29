2023 September 29 13:21

Port of London welcomes the world’s first methanol-fuelled container vessel

The world’s first methanol-fuelled container vessel, Laura Maersk, arrived at the UK’s leading port for its maiden call on 27 September, according to the company's release.

This 2,100 TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent) feeder vessel, which sails entirely on low emissions fuel, will help Maersk reach its long-term objective of gradually renewing its entire fleet to operate solely on green fuels.

One of the Port of London Authority’s pilots, Shaun Stewart, brought the cutting-edge ship, carrying two of Maersk’s eye-catching rainbow containers, safely to London Gateway. Two of Svitzer’s first biofueled tugs, Svitzer Thames and Svitzer Monach, were on hand to support her arrival.

Maersk’s rainbow containers were discharged and delivered to their brand-new, more sustainably built warehouse, moving via rail in partnership with Maritime Transport. The final mile was carried out using an electric HGV - the first of its kind operated in the UK. This represents Maersk’s ambitions to offer “green corridors” to customers in the future, connecting all parts of the supply chain sustainably.