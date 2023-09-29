2023 September 29 11:15

Singapore named “Best Global Seaport” and “Best Seaport in Asia”

The Port of Singapore has been named the “Best Global Seaport” for the third consecutive year and the “Best Seaport in Asia” for the 35th time at the 2023 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) Awards.

The annual AFLAS Awards is organised by freight and logistics publication, Asia Cargo News, to honour leading service providers in the supply chain community for demonstrating leadership as well as consistency in service quality, innovation, customer relationship management and reliability. Winners were determined by votes cast by readers of the publication.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996. In 2022, Singapore remained one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs with a container throughput of 37.3 million 20- foot equivalent units (TEUs).