2023 September 29 11:25

Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 8M’23 by 58% YoY

The growth was driven by intensified cargo transportation by transcaspian route of North-South ITC

In January-August 2023, Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput by 58%, year-on-year, to 2.7 million tonnes, said Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region, according to the Ministry’s press center.

“Total throughput of Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports reached 2.7 million tonnes with the growth rates versus the same period of 2022 making 158.7% (1.7 million tonnes in 2022), versus the result of 2021 — 151% (1.8 million tonnes in 2021). Handling of cement grew by 67%, equipment – by 86%, various cargo — by 41%, food products — by 34%, containers — by 67%, grain — 2.5 times,” said the Minister.

According to Ilya Volynsky, the growth was driven by intensified cargo transportation by transcaspian route of North-South ITC which is getting increasingly popular amid the sanctions.