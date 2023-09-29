2023 September 29 09:22

Baltic Fleet's ships conduct air defence exercise in naval station

Ships of the Baltic Naval Base and the Baltic Fleet's surface formation conducted a planned air defence exercise in the Baltiysk home station, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Crews of small missile ships and boats, small anti-submarine ships, and minesweepers of the Baltic Naval Base, corvettes and patrol ships – more than 15 surface ships of the Baltic Fleet – practised training tasks.

The crews employed anti-aircraft missile systems of artillery installations and visual observation posts to train repelling air strikes.

The exercise was carried out in accordance with the Fleet's combat training plan. Hostile UAVs were simulated electronically with the help of the ships' combat information systems, while Su-30SM2 aeroplanes and Mi-24 helicopters of the Fleet's naval aviation played the role of the mock enemy's aviation.