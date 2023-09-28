2023 September 28 18:07

ABS, Crowley agree to jointly explore advance augmented reality technology for maritime

Crowley and ABS, a leading provider in maritime classification and advisory services, have entered an agreement to jointly explore how to advance the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies for vessels and other marine environments.

The ABS partnership agreement builds on Crowley’s new service network using augmented reality on select vessels. Crew wear goggle technology to provide real-time visuals of ship equipment to remote technicians to collaborate on solutions. The technology, developed by Kognitiv Spark, allows mariners and shoreside crew to more quickly complete maintenance, updates and upgrades on board with digital collaboration.

ABS and Crowley will collaborate in a joint pilot project for classification-related survey support activities, such as aspects of annual and special surveys including task crediting. In addition, the project will include a variety of activities involving surveyors, engineers and back-office survey support, virtual walkthroughs and livestreaming using fully remote and hybrid survey techniques.

Crowley owns and operates a diverse U.S. and foreign flag fleet that includes, container, roll on/roll off (RoRo), tug, dry cargo and offshore wind development and service operation vessels. The collaboration with ABS will leverage its ongoing innovation efforts to bring more efficient and sustainable operations through technology. Kognitiv Spark and Crowley presented its AR operating system technology at Crowley’s inaugural Innovation Expo this year as an example of this effort.



