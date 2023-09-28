2023 September 28 12:55

Key focus of Day 1 of Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia was on promotion of Russian products to various markets

The event participants discussed issues of shipbuilding, catch increase and processing

The key focus of Day 1 of the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia was on the development of Russia’s fishery industry, the increase of catch and the redirection of export flows to new markets, according to the event organizers.

The event is underway at the Expoforum Exhibition Center in Saint-Petersburg. Over the first day of the event, it was visited by 21 thousand specialists in the area of fishery and related infrastructure.

The programme of the first day included the plenary session “Fishery in a multipolar world” moderated by Ilya Shestakov, head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). When speaking at the session, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told about the catch of aquatic biological resources in 2023, construction of ships under ‘keel quotas’ programme, and redirection of exports to friendly countries.

The roundtable meeting ‘The fishing industry on the path to technological sovereignty: renovations of the fleet and processing facilities’ was also held yesterday as well as the roundtable meeting “Entering and working on the Chinese market under a Russian brand’.

