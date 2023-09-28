2023 September 28 11:22

Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 1 of infrastructure facilities reconstruction in Sakhalin based port of Korsakov

Image source: Rosmorport

Annual throughput of the port’s southern loading area will be increased to 4 million tonnes

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design and estimate documentation for Phase 1 of the project on reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities in the port of Korsakov in the framework of creating a logistics and technology park in the Sakhalin Region. Phase 1 of the project foresees the reconstruction of hydraulic engineering facilities in the southern loading area which is a part of the complex for handling general cargo, fish products and water aquatic bioresources. Four berths of the Southern pier (a total of 521 meters) will undergo modernization. Besides, a 411-meter long breakwater will be built to protect the berths.

Korsakov is one of the most important ports in Russia’s Far East Basin. It is located on the southern coast of the Sakhalin island in the Aniva bay. It regularly handles ships from Vladivostok, Japan, Korea, China. There is a border crossing checkpoint in the port. The port of Korsakov operating round the year accounts for up to 80% of the cargo flow from the mainland to the island of Sakhalin. It also services passenger traffic to the Kuril Islands and welcomes foreign cruise ships. The port modernization will give an impetus to the economic development of the Sakhalin Region.

According to Maksim Skakun, Chief Expert of the project, annual throughput of the port’s berth will reach 4 million tonnes upon completion of the project. “The reconstruction of the facilities will let expand the range of cargo and fishing ships as well as to increase the number of ship calls. This will have an impact on the growth in the volume of general cargo and fish products handled in the port of Korsakov. The ongoing works will also contribute to the generation of additional jobs needed to ensure uninterrupted operation of Korsakov seaport,” said the representative of Glavgosexpertiza.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, RUB 32.6 billion would be allocated from the federal budget in 2024-2027 the construction and reconstruction of infrastructure facilities in the port of Korsakov, owned by NatsRybResurs and Rosmorport. According to Anton Zaitsev, Deputy Chairman of Sakhalin Region Government, annual throughput of the port’s southern loading area will thus surge almost 12 times (from 0.34 to 4 million tonnes), and the throughput of the port’s fish terminal for grow 4-fold (from 0.15 to 0.6 million tonnes).

The sea port of Korsakov is located on the southern coast of Sakhalin Island in Aniva Bay and is one of the key ports of the Far East basin. The port basin is 113.26 sq.km. The port has 30 berths with the waterfront length 3.4 thousand linear metres. The port cargo terminals’ annual throughput capacity exceeds 4 million tonnes and of passenger terminals - 31,500 passengers.