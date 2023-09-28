2023 September 28 10:29

Diana Shipping announces the order of two 81,200 dwt methanol dual fuel Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent to order through Marubeni Corporation or its guaranteed nominee, an unaffiliated third party, two 81,200 dwt methanol dual fuel new-building Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, for a purchase price of US$46 million each, built at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding Inc., China. The vessels are expected to be delivered to the company by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028 respectively. The transaction remains subject to the execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Excluding the aforementioned vessels, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 9 Ultramax. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, excluding the two vessels not yet delivered, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.48 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.