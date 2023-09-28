2023 September 28 09:55

Baltic Hub handled its 20-millionth container

Baltic Hub celebrated handling of 20 million TEUs (20-foot containers), confirming its position as the largest container terminal in the Baltic Sea, according to the company's release.

Since its inauguration in 2007, Baltic Hub has handled more than 20 million TEUs. The transshipment of the 20-millionth container, owned by Danish shipowner MAERSK, was reported on 27.09.2023. Only in 2022, the Baltic Hub handled more than 2 million TEUs.

One of the key projects is the expansion of the T3 terminal, which includes the construction of a new deep-water quay to handle ocean container ships. The investment will also include the construction of a maneuvering and storage yard with an operational area of 36.5 hectares. Upon completion, Baltic Hub will increase its handling capacity to 4.5 TEUs per year.



Baltic Hub is Poland’s largest and fastest growing container terminal and the only deepwater terminal in the Baltic Sea. It connects Asia, the European Union with Poland and the emerging markets of Central and Eastern Europe and the entire Baltic Sea. The largest ships in the world which are departing from the Far East arrive to the Baltic Hub.The company handles Polish imports, exports and transit and successfully competes with German, Dutch and Belgian ports. With excellent connections to its destinations, Baltic Hub is a natural gateway for goods from the world not only for Poland, but for all of Central and Eastern Europe.