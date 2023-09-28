2023 September 28 10:08

Additional RUB 3.6 billion to be allocated for development of railway approaches to Azov and Baltic Sea ports

Relevant amendments have been introduced into the draft budget for 2024-2026

Financing of the project on the development of railway infrastructure at the approaches to the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin will be increased by RUB 3.6 billion, according to TASS.

According to an earlier statement of Deputy Head of Russian Railways Andrey Makarov, the financing of railway infrastructure development in the direction of the Azov-Black Sea Basin ports exceeds RUB 20 billion in 2023.