2023 September 27 17:43

HAROPA PORT to create a new multimodal platform, 40 km from Paris

With a view to strengthening the green multimodal logistics corridor along the Seine - by significantly increasing rail and river traffic - and preparing the connection between the Seine and the Oise to the future Seine-North Europe Canal, HAROPA PORT is developing the port of Bruyères-sur-Oise to create a new multimodal platform, 40 km from Paris.



Following a call for projects launched in 2022 for the allocation of this site, the winning bidder, MEDLOG, the logistics arm of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company aims to set up a trimodal logistics platform dedicated to serving a regional hinterland, France's leading consumer basin, and a national hinterland, via the rail connection.



MEDLOG will take possession of the site on 1 October and start work immediately afterwards, with commissioning scheduled for the end of the 3rd quarter of 2024.