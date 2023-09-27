2023 September 27 17:33

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping shares its business agenda at NEVA-2023

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) took part in the XVII International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography NEVA-2023. The RS booth provided information on the full scope of RS services, including ones launched in the midst of changing market conditions.

Starting from September 19, 2023, RS organized a series of presentations for clients and business partners. One of the sessions (September 19) was dedicated to the implementation of advanced technologies in the maritime industry. In particular, it covered liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and processing systems, materials and products used in their manufacture as well as a project to create domestic membrane technologies for LNG storage. The session included an overview of the RS experience in surveying innovative containers. Experts gave a detailed presentation of the current changes in the RS normative and technical framework, enabling the introduction of advanced technologies into domestic production, along with the prospects for further developing the framework in light of the industry’s demands.

The central topic of the second session (September 20) was the opening of the RS Engineering and Consulting Center. The new structure combines essential theoretical foundations and the extensive practical experience of RS experts, embodying a fundamentally new approach of not only providing consulting services for maritime industry organizations, but helping create new solutions at the stage of preliminary design consideration via a dialogue with clients. The session also addressed issues of cyber safety – a crucial aspect in the reliable operation of maritime transportation facilities today.

The discussion during the final day of the seminars (September 21) covered promising directions of scientific research and new principles of organizing RS research activities in general, as well as the work carried out by RS as part of its cooperation with specialized universities.

In addition, one of the central events organized by RS during the exhibition was the conference RS in the context of the current times. RS Engineering and Consulting Center, which was held on September 18, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in conference hall H7.

RS specialists presented reports at various thematic forums held within the framework of the exhibition’s business program.

Founded in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a world-renowned classification society that operates within all spheres of the of the maritime industry. The organization’s main objectives are to enhance the safety standards of human life at sea, ensure the safe navigation of ships and the secure transportation of cargoes by sea and inland waterways, as well as to develop standards for environmental protection.

RS reviews technical documentation, surveys ships under construction and in service, issues documents and certificates for vessels, offshore facilities, ship machinery, equipment and devices; conducts measurements of ships and floating facilities; carries out surveys to ensure compliance with international conventions; certifies industrial products and manufacturers, quality management systems, sustainability management and occupational health and safety management systems in compliance with ISO standards. RS surveys general cargo containers, thermal containers, tank containers, platform containers, offshore containers, etc.