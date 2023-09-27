  • Home
  • News
  • Investments in Rosmorport’s ship repair base in the port of Ust-Luga is estimated at RUB 4 billion
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 27 11:38

    Investments in Rosmorport’s ship repair base in the port of Ust-Luga is estimated at RUB 4 billion

    Photo by Portnews
    The company is to become fully operational in 2027

    Investments in Rosmorport’s ship repair base in the port of Ust-Luga is estimated at RUB 4 billion, Aleksandr Kazarosyan, Advisor to the Director of Rosmorport’s North-West Basin branch, said at the at 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference organized by PortNews Media Group and held in Saint-Petersburg yesterday.

    According to the speaker, the project on creation of the support fleet base initially foresaw the creation workshiops for repairing the company’s ships. However, now it is planned to stablished a full scale ship repair facility able to repair the fleets of other companies.

    According to the calculations, RUB 2.5 billion is needed for the construction of a dock, RUB 0.8 billion – for the construction of buildings, facilities and building sites, RUB 0.7 billion – for the purchase of ship repair equipment and machinery. The company is to become fully operational in 2027.

    The project is to implemented by a joint venture with an investor. The design parameters of the dock are as follows: length — 180 m, height — 33 m, pontoon deck submersion depth — about 9 m. Taking into account the height of pontoons, the total depth of the facility is to make 14-16 m, capacity — 10 thousand tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: Rosmorport, ship repair, Port of Ust-Luga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 27

11:41 ABS and AL Group to study Ultramax bulker methanol fuel conversion
11:38 Investments in Rosmorport’s ship repair base in the port of Ust-Luga is estimated at RUB 4 billion
11:05 Equinor and OMV agree new long-term gas sales agreement
10:55 PortNews Media Group welcomes to visit its stand at VI Global fishery forum & seafood expo Russia
10:40 Enova provides NOK 709 million in support for emission-free maritime transport
10:09 Galp takes final investment decision on green hydrogen and HVO/SAF projects
09:36 Ship repair companies are ready to unite in an association
09:21 Rohe Solutions first in Finland to start liquefying biogas at the Hamina LNG Terminal
08:58 Panama Canal adjusts Fresh Water Surcharge

2023 September 26

18:07 Fincantieri signs a EUR 800 million facility agreement
17:53 Shortage of sea transport vessels in Russia estimated at over 400 units
17:36 MV Ballard becomes first Klaveness Combination Carriers vessel equipped with Silverstream Technologies air lubrication system
17:16 Shell completes Gibraltar's first cruise ship LNG bunkering
17:09 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches second bilge water removing ship of project RST38 for Rosmorport
16:45 Port of Kiel opens two shore power facilities at the Ostuferhafen
16:28 Scandlines Germany officially receives the first intermediate ROV class certificate without the presence of conventional divers
16:07 Murmansk Commercial Seaport handled 1 million tonnes of coastwise cargo year-to-date
15:40 HMM introduces direct service between Korea and Indonesia
15:24 MOL and Idemitsu to launch demonstration test on recycling of marine plastic waste
14:32 Crowley Engineering Services wins design, production contracts for Crescent Towing
14:14 Admiral Makarov SUMIS to install simulator for training specialists of maritime autonomous surface ships navigation
13:42 Bunker One and Acelen launch bunkering operations outside the Port of Itaqui, Brazil
13:11 Port Houston container volume down 20% in August 2023
12:55 RZD and FESCO achieved record high daily result having dispatched 1.3 thousand TEU in 10 container trains from Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:41 JSE, “K”Line, MOL and NYK partner to establish global liquefied hydrogen supply chain
12:21 MarineMax to expand superyacht services in Greece
11:40 Light Structures teams up with DNV to deliver structural integrity and digital twin services
11:27 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference opened in Saint-Petersburg
11:10 Wind-propulsion installations poised to surpass 50 mark in early 2024
11:01 Aktau Sea Commercial Port (Kazakhstan) obtains status of internationally important port
10:45 Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk
10:23 MAN Energy Solutions has filed 37 ammonia tech patent applications
09:58 “K” Line announces acquisition of third-party certification for CO2 reduction using marine biofuels and completion of a certificate issuance system
09:42 Mechel reports restructuring 320-million-dollar loan
09:19 RF Navy's Northern Fleet trains countering maritime unmanned vehicles

2023 September 25

18:07 Meyer Werft starts construction of the new cruise ship for NYK Cruises
17:35 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes increase by 11% in H1 2023
17:24 Number of ships servicing FESCO’s direct line between Saint-Petersburg and ports of China and India to double by year end
17:13 MOL, PETRONAS and MISC set the stage for the development of liquefied CO2 carriers
16:18 Throughput of Turkish ports in 8M’23 totaled 349.3 million tonnes, down 4.3% YoY
15:31 Ecospray's two Carbon Capture technologies successfully tested onboard
15:01 ADNOC and TAQA reach financial close on sustainable water supply project
14:53 Samara based Nefteflot to build three multipurpose dry cargo ships of RSD34L design
14:35 ITOCHU executes MoU for ammonia bunkering safety for ammonia-fueled container carrier
14:12 Alfa Laval joins a project to develop and produce the world's first 10 MW green hydrogen production facility offshore in the North Sea
13:48 Babcock’s LGE business wins world first contract for ecoCO2 cargo handling system
13:20 Oboronlogistics and Chinese manufacturers of spare parts and equipment reached preliminary agreements on direct supplies
12:14 All 120 workers rescued after Nile cruise ship accident in Egypt
11:42 China's shipbuilding output up 16.9 percent to 27.98 dwt in the first eight months of this year
11:24 COSL enters into the rigs purchase and sale contracts
11:13 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches chemical tanker Azimuth-1
10:58 Port of Rotterdam and Yokogawa start study to increase energy and resource efficiency across industries
10:27 COSCO SHIPPING launches the automotive industry digital supply chain platform
09:42 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2023 fell by 9% Y-o-Y to 4.57 million tonnes
09:18 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 8M’2023 rose by 8.4% YoY

2023 September 24

17:26 Pyxis Tankers announces sale of product tanker
15:47 ITOCHU announces execution of MoU for ammonia bunkering safety for ammonia-fueled container carrier
14:19 Elyse Energy announces the opening of an e-methanol plant on the Roches-Roussillon chemical hub
12:05 Joint development of AI-powered automatic daft survey application
11:58 Candela's C-8 foiling craft covered 420 nm in a day
10:31 ITOCHU signs MoU with Peninsula to develop ammonia bunkering in Spain

2023 September 23

15:23 Hapag-Lloyd to enhance connectivity at sea with Starlink satellite Internet
13:41 Hanwha Ocean inks 4-way deal on development of liquefied CO2 carrier
12:09 Vessels are among the first in the world to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen fuel cells
10:17 ABB to power Samskip’s new hydrogen-fueled container vessels

2023 September 22

19:41 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:00 PETRONAS, MOL and MISC to jointly develop LCO2 carriers for CCS projects
17:06 Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Shanghai unveil Implementation Plan Outline for first trans-Pacific green shipping corridor
16:32 Workers protest against HHLA’s partial sale to MSC
16:25 ZIM offers direct service between WCSA and Savannah