2023 September 27 10:55

PortNews Media Group welcomes to visit its stand at VI Global fishery forum & seafood expo Russia

The event is hosted by Expoforum Exhibition Center in Saint-Petersburg on 27-29 September

The Global fishery forum & seafood expo Russia has kicked off today. PortNews Media Group supports the exhibition as its key industry-focused media partner and covers the event on its portal.

You can share your news at PortNews Media Group’s stand М9 in Pavilion F.

Get the new edition of PortNews Magazine (No3/September 2023) and a nice souvenir at our stand.