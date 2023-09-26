2023 September 26 13:42

Bunker One and Acelen launch bunkering operations outside the Port of Itaqui, Brazil

Bunker One, one of the world’s leaders in physical bunker supply, and Acelen, the largest bunker producer in the country, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to offer the only outer anchorage bunkering operation in Brazil.

Starting September 2023, vessels such as large cargo ships and tankers can be supplied in the anchorage area of the Port of Itaqui in São Marcos Bay (MA). The location is a strategic hub for international trade, especially for exports of raw commodities such as iron and soybeans and oil-related product distribution inside Brazil.

The new bunkering option can service all types of vessels and different trade routes, including those either originating from or having Europe and the United States as destinations and is expected to significantly add to Bunker One’s volume at this location.

The option to bunker at outer anchorage reduces waiting times and calling costs, as the anchorage allows for bunkering without interfering with loading and unloading operations at the terminals. Up to two ships can be supplied daily, considering the time required for each operation and the specifics of each bunkering operation.



The partnership between the producer and supplier, adding this location to the Port of Itaqui, is expected to increase the domestic market by up to 10 per cent of bunker exports.

Safe operation Nova Offshore, a subsidiary of Bunker One, carries out the operation to the highest international standards. The shipping company has chartered the barge MT China Spirit, a highly equipped tanker with a specialised crew to carry out the supply. The tanker is highly stable for navigation and mooring and complies with requirements to prevent oil spills, with an emergency response contract in place. The tanker was built in 2009 and has a total length of 144 meters and a carrying capacity of 17567 tons DWT.



Both companies invested in two studies: One on the meteoceanographic conditions of the anchorage areas and another on vessel approach and mooring during the marine fuel supply operations. The studies used national and international data for analysis of wind, wave, and sea currents to ensure excellence in operational conditions.

The detailed knowledge of weather conditions allows operations to be carried out to the highest supply standards.