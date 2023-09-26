2023 September 26 11:27

2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference opened in Saint-Petersburg

Photo by IAA PortNews

The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews

The 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference has opened in Saint-Petersburg today, 26 September 2023, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA). The event is organized by Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.

The Conference will comprise three sessions focused on regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia, major projects on modernization and construction of ship repair facilities, supply of equipment, materials and technologies.

The following topics will be discussed at the conference: amendments into the Tax Code of the Russian Federation that foresee setting a zero VAT rate for ship repair yards; programmes for modernization of companies amid sanctions; providing ship repair services to domestic fishing ships; upgrading of ship repair facilities under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035; investment projects for the construction of a ship repair cluster in the Arkhangelsk Region and a ship repair complex in the Murmansk Region; ship repair on inland water ways; organization of components production in the Russia; production of metal structures and industrial fittings for ship repair; detection of defects of hulls, etc.

The conference broadcast is available on the website of IAA PortNews, on the agency’s Telegram page and YouTube.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,000 participants including PortNews TV audience.