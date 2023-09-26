2023 September 26 11:01

Aktau Sea Commercial Port (Kazakhstan) obtains status of internationally important port

The seaport of Aktau is located at the intersection of transport corridors connecting Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey

The Government of Kazakhstan has granted a status of a seaport of international importance to Aktau Sea Port. Order No 820 dated 21 September 2023 has been published in the Legal Information System of Regulatory Legal Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of National Economy and the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan are to undertake the relevant measures in the procedure established by the legislation, according to the document.

Aktau Sea Port (Kazakhstan) is located on the east coast of the Caspian Sea at the intersection of several international transport corridors, thereby providing the transportation of dry cargo, crude oil and oil products from east to west, from north to south and back in the direction of Iran, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, 12 months a year and 24 hours a day.

Annual capacity of the three oil berths in the port of Aktau is 7.5 million tonnes. There are three dry bulk berths for handling of general, packaged and oversize cargo, a berth for grain handling and a berth for ferries.

A container hub is to be put into operation at the port in 2025. It will let provide the full range of container handling services (up to 300 thousand TEU per year). A number of measures are to be undertaken to increase the capacity of dry bulk terminals. Berth No3 is to be extended, oil berths NoNo 9,10 are to undergo reconstruction, berth No12 is to undergo dredging works.

In 2022, Aktau Sea Commercial Port JSC handled over 3.8 million tonnes, up 9%, year-on-year.