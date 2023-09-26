2023 September 26 09:19

RF Navy's Northern Fleet trains countering maritime unmanned vehicles

The Arctic expeditionary surface detachment of the Northern Fleet, which operates in the Arctic Ocean under the flag of Vice-Admiral Oleg Golubev, Deputy Commander of the Northern Fleet, has conducted an exercise in the Arctic to fight against unmanned boats, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the exercise in the waters of the East Siberian Sea, the crews of the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the large landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovsky mastered action to protect the surface detachment in case of an enemy's using marine unmanned vehicles.

At the first stage of the exercise, the missile-artillery combat units practised aiming the ship's artillery at a small, fast-moving target.

During the next stage, servicemen had combat exercises to hit a small-sized sea target using shipboard artillery: AK-630 rapid-fire artillery systems and small arms.

The 12th campaign of the Arctic expeditionary detachement of the Northern Fleet on the seas of the Arctic Ocean began on 10 August.