2023 September 25 14:53

Samara based Nefteflot to build three multipurpose dry cargo ships of RSD34L design

On 21 September 2023, Samara based Nefteflot CJSC and State Transport Leasing Company JSC signed a contract for construction and supply of three multipurpose dry cargo ships of Optima class, Project RSD34L. The contract value is RUB 3.4 billion, according to the shipyard’s statement on its VK page.

The contract foresees the delivery of the ships to the customer by 30 November 2025.

Project RSD34L has been develop by Marine Engineering Bureau (MIB ‒ SPb). Multipurpose dry cargo ship of 5,150/4,210 dwt of Optima class is intended for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo including grain, bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods.

Key particulars of the ship: 119.99 m; BOA — 16.98 m; depth — 5.5 m; designed draft — 4 m; endurance (fuel) — 25 days; number of cargo holds — 2; volume of cargo holds — 9,100 cbm; main engine — 2 x 750 kW; crew — 11 + pilot; speed — about 10.2 knots..

Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

In December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to the Government to ensure co-financing of shipbuilding projects involving the National Wealth Fund (NWF) by 2027. In February 2023, RF Government prepared passports of investment projects for modernization of air and water transport. RUB 136 billion will be allocated for the construction of sea and river going ships between 2023 and 2027. That will let domestic shipping companies get 260 civil ships including 119 cargo ships, 73 passenger ships, 27 ships of the dredging flee, 1 floating dock, 5 large and 5 towing ships, 20 barges. Total investments are estimated at RUB 231 billion including RUB 136 billion from the National Wealth Fund. The first 47 vessels will be contracted by GTLK in 2023.

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard Nefteflot (Nefteflot Shipyard) is located in the Sukhaya Samarka boat yard area, Samara, Russia. The shipyard is a specialist in the construction and repair of a wide range of ship types and has certificates of Russian River Register, the RS.