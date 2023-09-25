2023 September 25 13:20

Oboronlogistics and Chinese manufacturers of spare parts and equipment reached preliminary agreements on direct supplies

On September 21, 2023, a key industry event – the 17th International Exhibition on Civil Shipbuilding, Shipping, Port Activities and Ocean and Shelf Development NEVA 2023 – came to an end in St. Petersburg.

The delegation of Oboronlogistics, taking part in the event, made the most of the opportunity provided by the organizers to exchange experience and contacts, according to the company’s press release.

Manufacturers of spare parts and equipment from China were of particular interest to the specialists of Oboronlogistics, preliminary agreements were reached on the supply of the necessary parts directly. Negotiations were held with the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, as well as with shipbuilders from Turkey and Russia for the development of self-

propelled raiding boats to ensure unloading on an unequipped shore.

This year the exhibition had an unprecedented scale and was held in four pavilions of the Expoforum Exhibition Center, where its products and services were widely presented the leading domestic enterprises of the shipbuilding industry, as well as the largest shipyards and manufacturers in India, China and Turkey.

Oboronlogistics has the status of a shipping company, has a fleet consisting of eight sea vessels of various types, and its own container fleet. The company's vessels sail under the flag of the Russian Federation, operate on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk, Crimea – Caucasus, Novorossiysk – Tartus lines, carry out transportation in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, and also deliver project cargo around the world.