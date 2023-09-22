2023 September 22 09:24

Domestic equipment for a-Navigation to be installed on bilge water removing ship under construction at Okskaya Shipyard

Domestic samples of marine equipment for autonomous navigation are planned to be introduced for the first time on the bilge water removing ship (BWR) of the RST–38 project being built by order of FSUE “Rosmorport”. This is the third vessel of the series, which construction has been started at JSC “Okskaya Shipyard”, according to Rosmorport.

The purpose of equipping the vessel with this equipment is to obtain a class of autonomy in accordance with the Provisions on the Classification of Marine Autonomous and Remotely Operated Surface Vessels (MASV) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

It is planned that the BWR will be transferred to the enterprise to operate in the seaport of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The laying of the keel of the vessel took place on August 31, 2023. The completion date is scheduled for June 2025.

FSUE “Rosmorport” held a meeting with representatives of the shipyard, experts of the Technical Council of Autonomous Navigation Federal Project and developers of Russian samples of marine equipment for a-Navigation on the issue of equipping the BWR with a-Navigation systems.

The participants of the meeting noted that the implementation of radio-navigation equipment for remote control of the vessel at the stage of its construction will allow developing the necessary competencies in the field of creating autonomous vessels for both specialists of JSC “Okskaya Shipyard” and manufacturers of relevant systems and equipment.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to create a working group for further cooperation on equipping the BWR with domestic equipment for a-Navigation. Such meetings will be held on a regular basis to organize close cooperation between shipbuilders, developers and the customer of the vessel construction.

The first vessel of the RST-38 project – bilge water removing ship Koporye – is being built at JSC “Okskaya Shipyard” for the FSUE “Rosmorport” North–Western Basin Branch. The solemn ceremony of launching of the BWR Koporye took place on August 22, 2023. The second vessel of this project – Koppi – is being built for the needs of the North-Eastern Basin Branch of the enterprise. Descent is expected in the near future. The transfer of both vessels to the customer is planned before the end of this year.

The main purpose of BWR is the collection of bilge waters from vessels, their lay up, separation with pumping of petroleum products into the oil residue tank and delivery of oil residue ashore to storage, separated clean water – ashore or overboard in permitted areas, as well as the collection of waste water and garbage from vessels with transportation and delivery to coastal wastewater treatment facilities.

With appropriate further equipping, the vessel can be used as an auxiliary transport for the delivery of oil collection equipment of the LARN and booms to the oil spill area (outside the zone of the emergency spill spot).

The BWR provides an innovative oil spill search system based on the processing and analysis of data received from a standard radar station using additional software.