2023 September 21 17:21

Bahri and Saudi Ports Authority ink sustainability agreements

Attendees at the Saudi Maritime Congress witnessed the signings of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) and leading shipowning and port entities. The first deal was signed between shipping and logistics company Bahri and SAIL, a subsidiary of Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC). The MoU signals a plan to foster collaboration in the field of sustainable shipping and aims to drive environmental stewardship, promote circular economy principles, and advance sustainable practices within the maritime industry, Seatrade Maritime said.



The collaboration between Bahri and SAIL underscores a shared vision to transform the shipping sector into a more sustainable and eco-friendly industry.



The second signing saw Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and SIRC announce a of a partnership agreement aimed at advancing maritime sustainability in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration, centered around promoting environmentally responsible practices within the maritime industry, marks a significant milestone in driving sustainable development and supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.



The agreement underscores the shared commitment of SPA and SIRC to foster environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, and the circular economy within the maritime sector.