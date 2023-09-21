2023 September 21 15:09

Greek-flagged ship is the first LNG dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award programme

Photo courtesy of Green Award Foundation



LNG dual fuel powered very large crude carrier (VLCC) Antonis I. Angelicoussis is now certified by the Green Award Foundation. The Greek-flagged ship is the first LNG dual fuel VLCC to join the Green Award programme. The certification includes the Green Award greenhouse gas labels CO2 (level 1) and CH4. The 330-meter-long and 60-meter-wide tanker, with a DWT of 320,916 tons, sets a course in its sector towards energy transition, the organization said.



The Antonis I. Angelicoussis is managed by Maran Tankers Management, the oil shipping arm of Greece’s Angelicoussis Group (over 140 ships). The Angelicoussis Group has been participating in the Green Award programme for over 27 years. In recent years three Maran Tankers managed oil tankers were certified by Green Award, as well as four LNG tankers operated by sister company Maran Gas Maritime.



Earlier this year the Antonis I. Angelicoussis was delivered to Maran Tankers Management, followed by sisterships Maria A. Angelicoussis, Maran Danae and Maran Dione in recent months. All four LNG dual fuel ships, built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea, are part of Maran Tanker’s fleet expansion programme, which also includes eight new build LNG dual fuel Suezmax tankers on order. It is worth noting that these four VLCCs are the lowest emission most environmentally friendly in the world today.



The Green Award Foundation recognised the potential of LNG to bring immediate emissions reduction versus conventional fuel oil, with the option to evolve towards net zero emission through the use of bio- or synthetic LNG. For that we’ve introduced in 2022 special greenhouse gas labels to strengthen Green Award’s approach towards decarbonisation and emissions reduction within our mission to recognise ships that take roles as front-runners.



Green Award certified ships can benefit from financial and non-financial incentives awarded by ports, service providers and suppliers. For oil tankers 37 ports give discounts on port dues, ranging from 3 to 15 percent. In total the Green Award seagoing programme is supported by over 180 incentive providers worldwide.