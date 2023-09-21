2023 September 21 13:15

Contract awarded to Royal IHC for the maintenance of three auxiliary vessels of the Royal Netherlands Navy

The Department of Material Maintenance (DMI) and Royal IHC have signed a contract for the execution of dock-related maintenance on the HNLMSSnellius, HNLMS Luymes and HNLMS Mercuur. The contract covers five docking periods spread over five years, during which the hydrographic survey vessels will undergo specified maintenance twice and the torpedo work vessel Mercuur once, according to the company's release.

For the dock-related work, Royal IHC is working with Neptune Repair in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, where Royal IHC is responsible for project management. Class inspections are also included in the maintenance. The Department of Material Maintenanceof the Royal Netherlands Navy continues to maintain the SEWACO part itself. Work will start in November with HNLMS Luymes, which will be the first ship to be drydocked for maintenance.



