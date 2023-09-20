2023 September 20 16:25

THE Alliance announces Transpacific-North West Coast change

THE Alliance will make changes to the Asia to Transpacific-North West Coast Network by temporarily suspending the PN3 service and enhancing the existing PN2 service as of week 41 until further notice.

The following change shall ensure that customers continue to receive a frequent and comprehensive service coverage.

PN3: To be suspended until further notice

PN2: Enhanced service with added port call and rotation change: Singapore – Laem Chabang – Cai Mep – Haiphong – Yantian – Yangshan (new) – Pusan (new) - Vancouver – Tacoma – Tokyo - Kobe – Kaohsiung (new) – Hong Kong (new) - Singapore

The effective sailings of the change will be from October 12th at Singapore for PN2, and October 8th at Hong Kong for PN3.