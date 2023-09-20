2023 September 20 15:14

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey releases roadmap to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

As Climate Week NYC begins, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today released the agency’s Net-Zero Roadmap, a comprehensive plan comprised of more than 40 actions intended to achieve both its near-term emission reduction goals and its 2050 goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

The plan paves the way for the agency’s ambitious plans to work with its wide universe of tenants and contractors to achieve the 2050 goal. The roadmap to net-zero emissions formalizes the historic commitment the Port Authority made in 2021, the first U.S. transportation agency to issue such a pledge. In addition, it brings the Port Authority in line with the ambitious climate goals set by the Biden-Harris administration and the states of New York and New Jersey.

The agency also announced that it is on track to meet its interim goals of a 35 percent reduction in direct emissions by 2025, and a 50 percent reduction by 2030, undertaking ambitious initiatives from increasingly larger solar power projects and low-carbon airport terminals to electric Port Authority vehicles, electric shuttle buses and charging ports for customers.

The announcement took place at Newark Liberty International Airport’s historic Building One, which the Port Authority announced today will be retrofitted as the first fossil fuel-free building in the agency and intended to be the prototype for the rollout across the agency’s building stock.



The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is a bi-state agency that builds, operates, and maintains many of the most important transportation and trade infrastructure assets in the US.