2023 September 20 12:13

Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, Socofe and SFPIM join forces in CO₂ network operator “Fluxys c-grid”

Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, Socofe and SFPIM join forces in “Fluxys c-grid” to create a CO2 network operator, according to the Fluxys's release. This newly created organisation underlines ambition to support industries in their transition efforts to a low carbon future. Fluxys c-grid ensures a long-term approach combining a regional focus with a broad internationally interconnected network.



Carbon Capture and Utilisation/Storage (CCUS) is essential for industry to meet its transition targets, especially for hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, petrochemical, cement and lime production.

Fluxys Belgium has comprehensive experience in offering open access pipeline services and working in tandem with regulatory authorities and the market to set up customer-driven services and adequate tariff methodologies.



The shareholders have the expertise as well as the financial solidity to ensure adequate financing of the investments for developing and operating the extensive CO2 network the industry requires for its transition needs.

As independent infrastructure partners, both Fluxys Belgium and Pipelink, an affiliate of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, have extensive and long-standing experience in the development, construction and safe operation of pipeline infrastructure.

Fluxys c-grid will be set up as a subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium who will hold a majority share of 77.5%, partners Pipelink and Socofe each holding 10% and SFPIM will support Fluxys c-grid with a 2.5% share.



