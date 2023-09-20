2023 September 20 11:22

Severnaya Verf: Russian shipyards are in unequal competitive conditions with Chinese and Turkish ones

Domestic shipyards need support for modernization and expansion of their facilities

Russian shipyards are in unequal competitive conditions with the Chinese and Turkish ones, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Igor Orlov, general Director of Severnaya Verf shipyard, as saying at the Neva 2023 session “Renovation and Development of the Fishing Fleet: A Constructive Dialogue for the Common Cause”.

“In China, 30% of shipyards’ expenses are compensated, in Turkey — 25%, in Europe – as well ... Shipbuilding is supported here but without creating competitive conditions (with foreign shipyards — Ed.),” said the head of the shipyard.

According to Igor Orlov, domestic shipyards need support for modernization and expansion of their facilities which are not sufficient for implementation of the current orders. Las time, Severnaya Verf underwent serious modernization in late 1980s, he said.

At the meeting with Andrey Kostin, President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board, held on 10 August 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had supported the proposal of RF Government to transfer state-owned stake in the United Shipbuilding Corporation to VTB for 5 years. When speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, said that many shipyards of USC are in a difficult financial situation which behind the transfer of the USC stake to VTB. Underway is the audit of shipyards. Its findings will let make decisions on which shipyards are to be supported first.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and fishing vessels.