2023 September 20 09:38

Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022

Small-size and micro-size businesses account for the bulk of repair and maintenance works

In 2022, Russia’s market of civil fleet repair exceeded RUB 124 billion, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Nikolay Shablikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nordic Engineering JSC, as saying at the Strategic Session “Legislative Novels And Formation Of Ship Repair In The Russian Federation” at the Neva 2023 exhibition in Saint-Petersburg.

According to him, domestic ship repair companies can be divided into two groups. The first group includes companies with ship repair as their core activity. This group numbers 40 large and mid-size enterprises with required production facilities, docks, berths, hull workshops, equipment, etc.; 128 small-size and 500 micro-size businesses accounting for the bulk of repair and maintenance works, according to Nikolay Shablikov.

The other group offers ship repair among other services. It numbers 48 large, 91 small and 370 micro-size companies.

Over the recent years, Russian ship repair has shown a steady growth despite the problems caused by the pandemic. In the current geopolitical conditions, on the one hand, new prospects have opened for an increase in the number of orders at Russian enterprises. On the other hand, new challenges and hindering factors have appeared, primarily related to providing enterprises with components and spare parts for ship repair,” - said Nikolai Shablikov.

