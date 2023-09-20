2023 September 20 10:30

OCI Global secures green methanol bunker licence in Egypt's Port Said

Netherlands-based chemical manufacturer OCI Global has secured the first green methanol bunkering permit from the SCZONE at Egypt’s East Port Said and West Port Said, according to Engine Technologies.



The General Authority of Suez Canal Economic Zone’s (SCZONE) board of directors has approved a six-month renewable permit for OCI Global’s renewable and low-carbon fuels subsidiary, OCI HyFuels, to provide green methanol bunkering services at both ports.

Both the East Port Said and West Port Said ports are located along the Suez Canal, which caters to around 12% of global marine traffic and 30% of container traffic every year, said OCI Global.