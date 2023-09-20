2023 September 20 07:34

Maiden voyage of China's first home-grown cruise ship to start in 2024

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," is scheduled to start its maiden voyage on Jan. 1 of 2024 from Shanghai, marking the beginning of its commercial operation, the operator Adora Cruises Limited said Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, has a total of 2,125 guest rooms and 22 distinctive restaurants and bars. It can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers.

The cruise ship, scheduled to depart from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, will provide a unique cruise experience with gourmet food, entertaining shows, and world-class shopping at sea.

A series of specially-designed activities for children will also be available on the cruise.

On Tuesday, the company revealed the Northeast Asia route of the cruise from Shanghai. It will also launch routes to countries in Southeast Asia in the future.