2023 September 19 18:07

Crowley appoints James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business

Crowley has appointed industry leader James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business unit that serves diverse U.S. and international maritime and logistics sectors, according to the company's release.

Fowler most recently served as managing director of marine and stevedoring operations for Cooper Marine and executive vice president for Blakeley BoatWorks, both headquartered in Mobile, Alabama. Cooper Marine’s operations include 22 towing vessels, 450 hopper barges, and one of the country’s largest fleets of dry bulk gantry and floating derrick cranes.

Crowley Shipping offers design, construction management and operation of a diverse range of vessels, port and offshore energy infrastructure, as well as advanced energy solutions including LNG. Its services include ship assist and harbor escort services, and offshore energy installation and project management. Besides vessel design and mariner engineering group Crowley Engineering Services, Crowley Shipping also operates and manages liquid energy tank vessels and global cargo ships.



