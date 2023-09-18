2023 September 18 14:53

The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects

The Port of Huelva and Enagás have joined forces, through the signing of a protocol, to identify opportunities for innovation in the field of renewable gases such as hydrogen and BioGNL, which lays the groundwork for progress in the decarbonization of future logistics projects at the Huelva terminal, according to the company's release.

The agreement, signed at the headquarters of the Port Authority of Huelva, will serve to lay the foundations for technical and economic analysis of services with renewable gases, the identification of new infrastructure and interconnection, and the development of commercial missions and contacts with industry players, as well as the study of access to potential funding.

The specific objectives set by this agreement are to promote the incorporation of renewable gases in the development of the integrated logistics chain, driven in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the European project CoreLNGas Hive,which has allowed the Port of Huelva to become a key energy hub, and to advance in the development of bio-LNG and green hydrogen linked to the future Spanish Hydrogen Backbone Network.