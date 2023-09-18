2023 September 18 13:16

Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23

Image source: Russian Railways

Freight loading volumes on the network owned by Russian Railways and dispatched to Russian seaports for export in January-August 2023 amounted to 225.3 million tons, 1.7% more than in the same period last year, according to Russian Railways.

Various cargoes totaling 88.1 million tons were dispatched to Russia’s ports in the North-West, an increase of 4%, 76.1 million tons to the ports in the Far East, up 1.1%, and 61.1 million tons to the ports in the South, down 0.7%.

Shipments of grain to ports increased 2.5 times to 9.1 million tons, chemicals and soda – 1.6 times to 1.8 million tons, fertilisers - by 5.3% to 15.7 million tons and coal – by 2.5% to 122.6 million tons.

The main drivers for the growth in loading volumes were coal accounting for 54.4% of the total export cargo loading, oil cargo - 21% and fertilisers - 7%, ferrous metals - 5.1%, grain – 4.1%, ores - 1.8%.

The main drivers for the growth in loading volumes dispatched to the ports in the North-West were coal (+12/3% to 39.1 million tons), fertilizers (+7% to 13.2 million tons), chemicals (+11.6% to 765 thousand tons) and grain (up 3.4 times to 215.5 thousand tons).

In addition to coal, the volumes of which increased by 3.2% to 63 million tons, the increase of export cargo transportation to the sea terminals in Russia’s Far East was seen in the segment of oil (up 3.2% to 4.6 million tons), chemicals and soda (up 6.5 times to 523,600 tons), grain (up 11 times to 113,300 tons), fertilizers (up 1.4 times to 50.8 thousand tonnes).

As for cargo export cargo transportation to the ports of Russia’s South, grain transportation rose 2.5 times to 8.8 million tons, chemicals – by 36% to 464.6 thousand tons.

Most grain, however, was dispatched to the ports in South Russia, with volumes increasing by 2.6 times to 7.5 million tons. Chemicals transported to South Russia rose 29.7% to 398,100 tons.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, seaports of Russia increased their cargo throughput in January-August 2023 by 0.7%, year-on-year, to 825.9 million tonnes.