Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
In 2022, the port of Vanino handled 37.6 million tonnes of cargo, up 6.4% YoY
Taking into account the possible increase of the design capacity of Daltransugol terminal (managed by the National Transport Company) to 40 million tonnes and VaninoTransUgol to 24 million tonnes, the total capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025, the heads of the terminals told Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyarev when he visited Vanino, according to Rosmorrechflot.
The Governor also took part in the roundtable meeting focused on the issues related to boosting the capacity of the railways in order to use the potential of the port’s terminal facilities.
According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, current capacity of Daltransugol terminal is 24 million tonnes. The company is currently completing the construction of the railway infrastructure as part of an investment project that will increase capacity to 33 million tonnes per year. Investments in the railway infrastructure of the terminal have already totaled RUB 2.2 billion with another RUB 12 billion to be spend by the company for the purchase of new equipment and its installation, construction of production buildings and structures. The project is to be implemented by the end of 2025.
Vanino seaport is the largest transportation hub in the Khabarovsk Territory located on the north-west shore of Vanino Bay in the Tatar Strait. The port’s vast water territory includes areas in the Vanino and Muchke bays, Tatar Strait and the remote bay Siziman. The port handles containers, dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo, timber and general cargo, including dangerous goods. The port with a year-round navigation has a permanent border check point.
