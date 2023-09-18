2023 September 18 12:43

Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

Taking into account the possible increase of the design capacity of Daltransugol terminal (managed by the National Transport Company) to 40 million tonnes and VaninoTransUgol to 24 million tonnes, the total capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025, the heads of the terminals told Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyarev when he visited Vanino, according to Rosmorrechflot.

The Governor also took part in the roundtable meeting focused on the issues related to boosting the capacity of the railways in order to use the potential of the port’s terminal facilities.

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

Vanino seaport is the largest transportation hub in the Khabarovsk Territory located on the north-west shore of Vanino Bay in the Tatar Strait. The port’s vast water territory includes areas in the Vanino and Muchke bays, Tatar Strait and the remote bay Siziman. The port handles containers, dry bulk and liquid bulk cargo, timber and general cargo, including dangerous goods. The port with a year-round navigation has a permanent border check point.

In 2022, the port of Vanino handled 37.6 million tonnes of cargo, up 6.4%, year-on-year.