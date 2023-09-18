2023 September 18 11:48

DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar

DFDS has entered into an agreement to acquire FRS Iberia/Maroc, a division of the German short-sea ferry company FRS GmbH & Co. KG. FRS Iberia/Maroc operates three short-sea ferry routes across the Strait of Gibraltar connecting Spain and Morocco, according to the company's release.



The acquisition expands DFDS’ Mediterranean route network that today connects Europe with Türkiye and Tunisia, respectively. The region’s organic market growth is expected to continue to exceed growth levels in northern Europe underpinned by nearshoring of manufacturing supply chains closer to end markets in Europe.

The integration of FRS Iberia/Maroc is expected to bring operating benefits, including tonnage allocation and benefits from application of business model insights from existing freight ferry routes and the combined freight and passenger Channel short-sea routes.

FRS Iberia/Maroc will contribute to both the freight ferry and passenger segments in the Ferry Division. Expected synergies and integration plans will be disclosed in connection with the closing of the transaction.