2023 September 18 09:57

PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia

Topsoe has been selected by PT KPI as a technology licensor to provide its HydroFlex technology for the production of renewable fuels at the Cilacap Refinery Complex in Central Java, Indonesia, according to the company's release.

Once complete, the grassroot unit will use Topsoe’s technology to convert bio-feedstock into SAF and renewable diesel, with plans to produce 6,000 bpsd.



With HydroFlex, customers can convert low-value feedstocks into drop-in renewable jet and diesel that meet all globally accepted specifications for these fuels. The innovative HydroFlex process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or full renewable applications. HydroFlex is by far the most successful renewable fuels technology globally.



PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional (PT KPI) is the refining & petrochemical sub-holding company of PT Pertamina (Persero) that acts as a strategic holding company. PT KPI makes investments and runs Pertamina’s businesses in refining oil and gas and other materials to make high-value fuel, lubricant, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical products; as well as develops the refining and petrochemical sector to meet the growing market demand for refined and petrochemical products.

Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global leader in developing solutions for a decarbonized world, supplying technology, catalysts, and services for worldwide energy transition.