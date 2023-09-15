2023 September 15 15:12

Port Houston orders 5 more Konecranes RTGs

Port Houston in Texas has ordered 5 Konecranes hybrid RTGs for its Barbours Cut Container Terminal to support its long-term improvement program covering channel development and land infrastructure investment. The order was booked in Q3 2023, with the cranes to be delivered at the beginning of 2025, according to Konecranes's release.

Port Houston is continuing to hybridize RTG container handling in its Barbours Cut and Bayport operations to meet growing container traffic in an eco-efficient way. Houston’s current RTG fleet consists of 116 Konecranes RTGs, of which 26 are hybrid RTGs. By early 2025, the hybrid RTG fleet will grow to 57 following this order and another one announced last October.



The hybrid Konecranes RTGs on order have advanced Li-ion battery technology and a battery management system that monitors the charge level and general health of the batteries. Konecranes can monitor the status of this system via TRUCONNECT remote connection.

The hybrid power system is completely modular and retrofittable. It includes an eco-efficient Tier 4f diesel engine that charges the batteries when necessary.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries.