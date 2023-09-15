2023 September 15 14:06

Sergei Shoigu: RF Navy to take delivery of 12 more vessels by the end of the year

RF Defence Ministry works on programmes for robotic systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, and multipurpose nuclear submarines

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is on a working visit to the Primorsky Krai. He has checked the fulfilment of the state defence order at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Bolshoi Kamen and at the Progress helicopter plant in Arsenyev. After that, the Minister went to the Pacific Fleet's headquarters to hold a meeting on the results of work at the enterprises of the defence industry complex in the Russian Far Eastern region, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



'Two ships have already been commissioned by the Navy this year, and another 12 vessels will be by the end of the year. Among them are the frigate Admiral Golovko, strategic missile submarine Imperator Aleksandr III, nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Krasnoyarsk,' the minister said at a meeting at the Pacific Fleet's headquarters to outline the results of work at the enterprises of the defence industry complex in the Far East.



The head of the Defence Ministry remarked that more than 50 ships had been commissioned by the Russian Navy over the past ten years.



At the meeting, the minister said, 'The Navy's advancement enables us to safeguard the geopolitical interests of the Russian Federation and effectively respond to new challenges and threats'.



The Russian Navy's combat readiness is being modernised and enhanced by the Defence Ministry as part of its implementation, according to Sergei Shoigu.



'The programmes for robotic systems, unmanned underwater vehicles, and multipurpose nuclear submarines are all actively being worked on now,' Sergei Shoigu stated.