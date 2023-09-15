2023 September 15 12:43

SBM Offshore and MHI sign partnership agreement for FPSO CO2 capture solution

SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI) announce the signing of a Partnership Agreement that will offer a CO2 capture solution for Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) as they are producing oil and gas from offshore reservoirs. The agreement follows a successful engineering and design study between the companies demonstrating the technical feasibility and commercial readiness of CO2 capture technology offshore.

The CO2 capture solution will apply MHI's proprietary "Advanced KM CDR Process" technology, jointly developed with The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

The technology enables significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions from FPSOs by capturing CO2 from onboard gas turbines.

It is estimated that the CO2 capture technology can reduce CO2 emissions from overall FPSO operations by up to 70%.

The solution is being developed as part of SBM Offshore's emissionZERO program and is based on a combination of MHI's proprietary CO2 capture technology and SBM Offshore's industry leading Fast4ward principles.

Demand for decarbonization of FPSO operations is expected to increase rapidly. Through this collaboration, the companies will aim to open the door to offshore CO2 capture and storage development, making a concrete contribution to carbon neutrality efforts.



SBM Offshore has over 65 years of extensive experience designing, constructing, delivering, installing, and operating offshore energy facilities, with special expertise in developing local supply chains and providing economic opportunities to local communities.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense.