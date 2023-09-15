2023 September 15 12:24

DNV awards AiP to HD KSOE’s hydrogen system for liquefied hydrogen carrier

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and its subsidiaries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industry (HD HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for their new hydrogen system. HD KSOE aims to complete development of the hydrogen carrier technology that enables large-capacity hydrogen transportation and storage by around 2030, according to the company's release.

Sustainably produced zero and low carbon hydrogen has been identified as a key part of the world’s energy transition. Efficient transport by ship faces a number of challenges, including the complexity of holding hydrogen at minus 253 degrees Celsius, some 100 degrees colder than LNG, at large scale. But finding solutions to this challenge is vital, as shipping has an important role in unlocking the use of hydrogen in decarbonizing heavy industries, such as steel and cement production.

HD KSOE's new system utilizes boil-off gas from hydrogen transport for a hybrid propulsion system, integrating hydrogen DF engines and fuel cells. Collaborating globally, HD KSOE and partners like Woodside Energy and Linde Engineering are exploring new hydrogen transportation and storage solutions, aiming to commercialize their advancements by 2030.





