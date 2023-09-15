2023 September 15 11:23

Port of Los Angeles container volume increases 3% in August 2023

The Port of Los Angeles moved 828,016 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in August, a 3% increase compared to the same period last year. It was the Port’s first monthly year-over-year increase in 13 months.



Seroka also noted that the recent ratification of the six-year contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association restores stability and confidence to customers as they make decisions on where to ship their cargo.



August 2023 loaded imports landed at 433,224 TEUs, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 124,988 TEUs, an increase of 22% compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 269,804 TEUs, a 10% year-over-year decline. Combined, August volumes were 828,016TEUs, a 3% increase compared to last August.



Eight months into 2023, the Port has processed 5,649,686 TEUs, 21% less than the same period last year. August 2023 container counts may change subject to final verification.