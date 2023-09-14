2023 September 14 17:46

PortsToronto to undertake land use planning exercise for the Port of Toronto

PortsToronto is undertaking a land-use planning exercise for the Port of Toronto/ 8 Unwin Avenue to develop a comprehensive framework that will guide future development on lands that it owns or leases, according to the company's release.



The Land Use Plan will identify and articulate the vision for the future of the Port of Toronto, factoring in social, economic and environmental factors as well as the changing context of Toronto’s waterfront.



As a Federal business enterprise accountable to Transport Canada, PortsToronto and its landholdings operate under the Canada Marine Act and its Letters Patent. Section 48(1) of the Canada Marine Act requires Port Authorities to undertake a Land Use Plan.



The plan will conform to the land-use objectives established in the Letters Patent and have regard for land-use matters established by the City of Toronto, the Province of Ontario and other agencies.



SvN Architects + Planners are currently preparing the Land Use Plan on behalf of PortsToronto and anticipate having a draft completed in November 2023.