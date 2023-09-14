2023 September 14 13:26

Port of Helsinki throughput in 8M’2023 fell by 10.1% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 9.5%



In January-August 2023, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 9.2 million tonnes of cargo (-10.1%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo fell by 9.9% to 7.7 million tonnes, bulk cargo – by 8.3% to 857.2 thousand tonnes, other cargo – by 18% to 515.8 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 9.5% to 294.2 thousand TEU.

Turnover of trucks and semitrailers fell by 8% to 432.5 thousand units.

In the reported period, passenger traffic rose by 16.6% to 6.27 million people.

The number of ship calls fell by 3.8% to 4,904 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2022, the port handled 15.18 mln t of cargo.