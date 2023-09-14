2023 September 14 12:41

The first LNG dual-fuel ocean-going vehicle carrier classed by China Classification Society successfully launched

On August 29th, the first LNG dual-fuel ocean-going vehicle carrier capable of carrying 7600 vehicles built by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd. was successfully launched. Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. held a launching ceremony on Changxing Island in Shanghai, and CCS was invited to attend the ceremony.



SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd. has altogether ordered two 7600-vehicle carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd., subject to statutory inspections by CCS and classified by CCS and DNV. This ship, 199.9 m in moulded length，38 m in moulded width, 15.5 m in moulded depth and at a service speed of 19 knots, is a new generation super-Panamax vehicle carrier that complies with the latest international emission regulations. It can load new energy (hydrogen fuel cell/lithium battery) vehicles, sedans, trucks or other wheeled goods. Characterized by strong cargo adaptability, high loading flexibility, cleaner emission, low fuel consumption, flexible operation, high reliability of equipment, convenience for maintenance, and good profitability, the ship can satisfy the changing trends of production, consumption and transportation of the international automotive industry.



This 7600-vehicle carrier project is the first over-7000-vehicle carrier large-scale PCTC classification project for CCS. During the drawing review stage, CCS Shanghai Rules and Research Institute has overcome various difficulties from large model multi-condition calculations, and completed detailed whole-ship vibration analysis, local vibration analysis and structural strengthening plan. The assessment report was fully recognized by the shipowner. CCS Shanghai Rules and Research Institute also held several technical discussions with the shipowner and the designer on fire safety issues of ships carrying lithium battery electric vehicles, which have always been a concern of the industry.



After the launching ceremony, Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. held the commencement ceremony for the second ship of the LNG dual-fuel ocean-going 7800-vehicle carrier project of SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd. At present, the construction of 4 ships of Jiangnan Shipyard—SAIC ANJI series PCTC project has been started, which are surveyed by CCS.