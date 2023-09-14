2023 September 14 11:01

Port of Long Beach container volumes down 15.4% in August 2023

The Port of Long Beach saw a modest start to the traditional “peak” shipping season as warehouses remained overstocked and consumers continued to pivot toward travel and other summertime activities, according to the company's release.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 682,312 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, a 15.4% decline from August 2022. Imports decreased 15.4% to 325,436 TEUs, while exports were down 23.1% to 93,402 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port declined 12.5% to 263,474 TEUs.

The Port has moved 4,993,237 TEUs during the first eight months of 2023, down 24.4% from the same period last year. Cargo flows this year have been on pace with pre-pandemic levels, when the Port of Long Beach moved more than 4.9 million TEUs through August 2019.

