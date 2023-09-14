2023 September 14 10:45

SFL Corporation takes delivery of dual-powered car-shipping vessel

A car-shipping vessel dual-powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuels, manufactured by Chinese shipyards, was delivered to Norwegian company SFL Corporation Ltd. on Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The ship with 13 decks measures 200 meters in length and 38 meters in width. It boasts a speed of 19 knots, a maximum cruising range of 15,000 nautical miles and can transport a maximum of 7,000 vehicles. Its two decks can accommodate hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The ship, named "EMDEN," was jointly manufactured by Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd.