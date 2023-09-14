2023 September 14 10:07

Corvette Rezky of Project 20380 built by Amur Shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Image source: Amur Shipyard

Corvette Rezky of Project 20380 built by Amur Shipyard has joined RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet. The ceremony including the flag-hoisting on the ship has been held at Berth No 33 of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet today, 14 September 2023. The ceremony has been attended by Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, and Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of the Primorsky Territory, according to the press center of the regional government.

The corvette intended for the Pacific Fleet was laid down at Amur Shipyard on 1 July 2016. In 2021, the ship came to Vladivostok for tests.

The Rezky is the fourth ship in the series of multipurpose corvettes designed for littoral sea warfare, e.g. countering enemy surface ships and submarines, providing gunfire support to landing operations, etc. The ship is equipped with Uragan antiship missile system and Redut anti-aircraft missile system.